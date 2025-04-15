Share
Breaking: Trump Cuts Off Illegals from All Social Security Act Benefits, Return of 'Paused' Fraud Punishment Possible

 By Randy DeSoto  April 15, 2025 at 4:27pm
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday ending Social Security benefits to illegal immigrants.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters ahead of the signing that the directive will be “aimed at stopping illegal aliens and other ineligible people from obtaining Social Security Act benefits.”

Additionally, Leavitt said the memo calls for the expansion of the federal government’s Social Security fraud prosecutor program across the country.

Part of their task will be to “investigate earning reports for those ages 100 or older with mismatched Social Security records to combat identity theft.”

Further, Leavitt explained the memo will direct “the Social Security Administration to consider whether to reinstate the use of civil monetary penalties against individuals who engage in Social Security fraud, an effort that has been paused for several years.”

“These taxpayer-funded benefits should be only for eligible taxpayers,” she said.

Leavitt noted that former President Joe Biden allowed millions to enter the U.S. illegally on his watch, and charged that many of them are fraudulently receiving benefits.

Department of Government Efficiency team member Antonio Gracias confirmed on a recent episode of the All-In podcast that the office discovered large numbers of migrants had received Social Security numbers.

There were over 2 million in fiscal year 2024, and nearly a million in FY 2023.

Gracias argued that the Biden administration “abused” the asylum laws and granted migrants Social Security numbers so they could work in the U.S.

Should every person found committing Social Security fraud immediately be jailed?

“We found that every benefit program was being accessed by these people,” he said.

The Trump memo is targeted at those who are now receiving Social Security benefits.

Additionally, Gracias said that “1.3 million of them are on Medicaid right now, today. And by the way, it’s just ramping. It’s just starting.”

Woman Pleads Guilty to Operating a Lucrative Social Security Scam for 25 Years

“And we looked on the voter roles, and we found that thousands of them are registered to vote in a handful of states,” he continued. “And then we went even further with those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted. It was shocking to us.

“If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Breaking: Trump Cuts Off Illegals from All Social Security Act Benefits, Return of 'Paused' Fraud Punishment Possible
