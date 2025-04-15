Breaking: Trump Cuts Off Illegals from All Social Security Act Benefits, Return of 'Paused' Fraud Punishment Possible

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday ending Social Security benefits to illegal immigrants.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters ahead of the signing that the directive will be “aimed at stopping illegal aliens and other ineligible people from obtaining Social Security Act benefits.”

Additionally, Leavitt said the memo calls for the expansion of the federal government’s Social Security fraud prosecutor program across the country.

Part of their task will be to “investigate earning reports for those ages 100 or older with mismatched Social Security records to combat identity theft.”

🚨BREAKING: President Trump signs an executive order ending all Social Security benefits for criminal aliens. Can’t believe this even had to be done. pic.twitter.com/4GOv9JMwNk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 15, 2025

Further, Leavitt explained the memo will direct “the Social Security Administration to consider whether to reinstate the use of civil monetary penalties against individuals who engage in Social Security fraud, an effort that has been paused for several years.”

“These taxpayer-funded benefits should be only for eligible taxpayers,” she said.

Leavitt noted that former President Joe Biden allowed millions to enter the U.S. illegally on his watch, and charged that many of them are fraudulently receiving benefits.

.@PressSec: “The president will be signing a presidential memorandum aimed at stopping illegal aliens and other ineligible people from obtaining Social Security Act benefits.” pic.twitter.com/pXFAMbWVAj — CSPAN (@cspan) April 15, 2025

Department of Government Efficiency team member Antonio Gracias confirmed on a recent episode of the All-In podcast that the office discovered large numbers of migrants had received Social Security numbers.

There were over 2 million in fiscal year 2024, and nearly a million in FY 2023.

Gracias argued that the Biden administration “abused” the asylum laws and granted migrants Social Security numbers so they could work in the U.S.

“We found that every benefit program was being accessed by these people,” he said.

The Trump memo is targeted at those who are now receiving Social Security benefits.

DOGE: Billionaire and massive Democratic donor Antonio Gracias dedicated his time to fixing the Social Security Administration, instead he discovered what would be described as a criminal enterprise. Hear Antonio discuss his discoveries on the All-In podcast. pic.twitter.com/Tbto261Ydp — @amuse (@amuse) April 14, 2025

Additionally, Gracias said that “1.3 million of them are on Medicaid right now, today. And by the way, it’s just ramping. It’s just starting.”

“And we looked on the voter roles, and we found that thousands of them are registered to vote in a handful of states,” he continued. “And then we went even further with those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted. It was shocking to us.

“If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it.”

