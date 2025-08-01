BREAKING: Trump to Deploy Nuclear Subs to 'Appropriate Regions' After Threat from Former Russian President

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be repositioned following a threat from a top Russian official.

The former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, recently took to X with a threatening message aimed directly at Trump.

“Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things,” Medvedev wrote.

Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:

1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.

2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 28, 2025

“1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran.”

“2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

“Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump responded Friday by announcing immediate military action from his Truth Social account.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation,” Trump began, ““I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

🚨BREAKING: President Trump has ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed “in appropriate regions” in response to “highly provocative statements” from former Russian President Medvedev. MEDVEDEV’S STATEMENT: “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between… pic.twitter.com/dxjL9HVY5L — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 1, 2025

Trump emphasized the gravity of the moment.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences,” he added. “I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

The president concluded his message, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.