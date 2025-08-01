Share
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign an executive order restarting the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Jacquelyn Martin/ AP)

BREAKING: Trump to Deploy Nuclear Subs to 'Appropriate Regions' After Threat from Former Russian President

 By Johnathan Jones  August 1, 2025 at 10:45am
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be repositioned following a threat from a top Russian official.

The former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, recently took to X with a threatening message aimed directly at Trump.

“Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things,” Medvedev wrote.

“1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran.”

“2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

“Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump responded Friday by announcing immediate military action from his Truth Social account.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation,” Trump began, ““I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

Trump emphasized the gravity of the moment.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences,” he added. “I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

The president concluded his message, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




