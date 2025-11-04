Breaking: Trump Endorses Cuomo, Says Vote for Mamdani Is Vote for Principles That Failed 'For Over a Thousand Years'

Proving the adage that the enemy of an enemy is a friend, President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Democrat Andrew Cuomo for mayor of New York City.

Cuomo, New York’s former governor, has been waging an uphill campaign against far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani ever since Mamdani defeated Cuomo in June’s Democratic primary.

Although incumbent Mayor Eric Adams ended his campaign in hopes of stopping Mamdani, Republican Curtis Sliwa did not, and remains on the ballot, even though polls show him running a distant third.

New York City’s election is Tuesday.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win,” Trump posted.

Trump noted that, as a socialist, Mamdani is offering solutions that have never solved problems.

“His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful,” he wrote.

Do you think Cuomo will pull out a win over Mamdani? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (17 Votes) No: 29% (7 Votes)

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE,” he wrote.

Trump wrote that Mamdani “was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!”

Trump on a possible Zohran Mamdani win: pic.twitter.com/w6yDqG16ff — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 3, 2025

Trump said voting for Sliwa throws away a vote that could defeat Mamdani.

“We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani,” he wrote.

Logic, Trump said, means there is only one choice.

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!” he wrote.

Trump offered similar thoughts in a “60 Minutes” interview, as noted by CBS.

“It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a Communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there,” Trump said.

BREAKING: Trump just claimed he’s better looking than Mamdani. Yes he’s insane. pic.twitter.com/ZErcfYhXIS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 2, 2025

“So I don’t know that he’s won, and I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a Communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you,” Trump said.

Trump was joined by Elon Musk, who posted his preference on X.

“Remember to vote tomorrow in New York!” he wrote.

“Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!” he wrote.

Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025

Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid a scandal over allegations of sexual harassment in his office, sparred often with Trump during Trump’s final year in office over the federal response to COVID-19.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.