BREAKING: Trump Ends DHS Payment Freeze Without Congress, Issues Immediate Orders to New DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin

In an announcement on Truth Social Thursday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he would be ordering new Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin to pay Transportation Security Agency officials who have been working without salary during the DHS shutdown.

It was unclear from the statement how he planned to find the funds, but said the move would be through executive order.

The Associated Press noted that the administration had considered using the declaration of a national emergency to move funding through, although the wire service noted it “would be politically fraught and almost certain to face legal challenges.”

“Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country, as I always will do!” Trump said on Truth Social.

The Radical Left Democrats, and their “Leader,” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, have made it very clear where they stand, and that is, ON THE SIDE OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, AND NOT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. They are refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement unless the Republicans agree to… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) March 26, 2026

“Therefore, I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports.

“It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!” Trump added.

The move could be similar to one Trump made last year during a shutdown precipitated by Democrats’ refusal to pass a clean spending bill without health care subsidies baked in.

In that instance, Trump ensured military members were paid by shifting money from various sources, including a military housing fund and the Pentagon’s procurement account.

While liberal pundits questioned the legality of move, it was widely speculated at the time that no legal challenge was mounted by the Democrats because it would be politically unpopular.

TSA agents, meanwhile, have been working without pay for nearly six weeks as the Democrats continue to refuse to fund DHS in order to force change at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Absenteeism and understaffing have led to nearly unprecedented travel snarls, with ICE being called in by the president to help with security screening.

“I want to thank our hardworking TSA Agents and also, ICE, for the incredible help they have given us at the Airports,” Trump said in his post. “I will not allow the Radical Left Democrats to hold our Country hostage any longer.”

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