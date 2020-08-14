SECTIONS
Breaking: Trump Family Member Hospitalized, Described as 'Very Ill'

By Bryan Chai
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:33am
The youngest brother of President Donald Trump, Robert, has been hospitalized, according to multiple reports.

Robert Trump, 72, has a “very good relationship” with the president, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told ABC News.

Details were scarce Friday morning, but sources reportedly said the president’s brother is “very ill.”

This latest health concern follows Robert Trump’s 10-day visit to a New York hospital’s intensive care unit in June.

Trump was at Mount Sinai hospital’s neurosciences ICU for a “serious condition,” according to The Daily Beast.

Shortly after that hospital stay, he was again in the news as he tried to stop his niece, Mary Trump, from publishing her tell-all book about the family, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Robert Trump made his feelings abundantly clear to The New York Times in regard to how he felt about his niece and her book.

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents,” he told the Times.

For what it’s worth, Mary Trump’s book sold well, not unlike former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s anti-Trump tell-all book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

Given the sharp rebuke Robert Trump had for his niece, it’s unlikely those sales figures did much to thaw that relationship.

“I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,” he told The Times.

Donald Trump reportedly plans to visit Robert on Friday, though plans are still being fleshed out.

The president also is expected to provide more details regarding his brother’s condition.

Robert Trump is the youngest of five Trump siblings.

Maryanne Trump, a federal judge, is the oldest. Fred Trump Jr. was the next oldest, though he died in 1981 at the age of 43. The president is the middle child. Elizabeth Trump Grau is the second-youngest sibling.

