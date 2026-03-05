Share
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem
Breaking: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Names His Pick to Replace Her

 By Randy DeSoto  March 5, 2026 at 12:40pm
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Homeland Security Kristi Noem is out as Homeland Security Secretary.

He said he will be replacing her with Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,’” he added.

Trump then gave some of Mullin’s background, writing, “Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

“A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” he added, also noting Mullin is the only Native American in the Senate.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security.”

The Wall Street Journal reported, “The final straw for Trump was Noem’s combative hearing Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which showed bipartisan frustration with Noem’s leadership, according to advisers familiar with Trump’s thinking.”

The Journal reported that Trump was particularly incensed by her testimony regarding a $220 million ad campaign that featured her prominently and that she said Trump approved.

“Noem said the ads had been effective, leading Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy to shoot back that they had been ‘effective in building [Noem’s] name recognition,’” according to the Journal.

Fox correspondent Bill Melugin posted on social media, “Trump now tells @Reuters in a phone call he didn’t sign off on it: ‘I never knew anything about it.'”

Noem came under increased scrutiny in her responses following the killings of two anti-immigration enforcement protesters in Minnesota earlier this year.

Trump removed her from overseeing the operation and placed border czar Tom Homan in charge.

Noem’s firing marks the first replacement of a cabinet secretary by the president in his second term.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
