Breaking: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Names His Pick to Replace Her

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Homeland Security Kristi Noem is out as Homeland Security Secretary.

He said he will be replacing her with Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,’” he added.

Trump then gave some of Mullin’s background, writing, “Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

“A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” he added, also noting Mullin is the only Native American in the Senate.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security.”

The Wall Street Journal reported, “The final straw for Trump was Noem’s combative hearing Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which showed bipartisan frustration with Noem’s leadership, according to advisers familiar with Trump’s thinking.”

The Journal reported that Trump was particularly incensed by her testimony regarding a $220 million ad campaign that featured her prominently and that she said Trump approved.

.@SenJohnKennedy grills DHS Secretary Noem: “How do you square that concern with waste, which I share, with the fact that you have spent $220 million running television advertisements that feature you prominently?” pic.twitter.com/1zwl2wghyP — CSPAN (@cspan) March 3, 2026

“Noem said the ads had been effective, leading Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy to shoot back that they had been ‘effective in building [Noem’s] name recognition,’” according to the Journal.

Fox correspondent Bill Melugin posted on social media, “Trump now tells @Reuters in a phone call he didn’t sign off on it: ‘I never knew anything about it.'”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem now treading in some dangerous waters. She testified in the Senate this week that President Trump approved of & was aware of a $200 million ad campaign that featured her prominently. Trump now tells @Reuters in a phone call he didn’t sign off on it:… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 5, 2026

Noem came under increased scrutiny in her responses following the killings of two anti-immigration enforcement protesters in Minnesota earlier this year.

Trump removed her from overseeing the operation and placed border czar Tom Homan in charge.

Noem’s firing marks the first replacement of a cabinet secretary by the president in his second term.

