Breaking: Trump Gets Amazing News - Guess What Judge He's Getting?

After what could generously be described as a tumultuous few months for Donald Trump, reports are now circulating that there could be a positive development for the former president.

Multiple outlets, including The Guardian and ABC News, are reporting that U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon has initially been tapped to oversee what many consider to be a politically motivated and spurious case against Trump.

Why is this positive for Trump?

Cannon was appointed to the federal bench in 2020, as one of the last acts Trump performed as president.

It appears that the move in 2020 could pay dividends three years later.

Of course, just because Trump appointed a judge does not mean he has curried any special favor with Cannon.

What the revelation does mean, however, is twofold.

First, Trump can at least rest easy knowing that he is not getting some outspoken anti-Trump or far-left judge.

Cannon will give the former president a fair shake in the court of law (if not the court of public opinion, as well), because there is no hidden anti-Trump sentiment bubbling just below the surface.

Did Donald Trump commit any crimes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (144 Votes) No: 98% (5690 Votes)

In fact, Cannon is no stranger to controversial decisions that Trump critics have blasted as being “pro-Trump.”

In September 2022, Cannon approved a “special master” to review Trump’s pending legal case, all tying into the claim that he purportedly had classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Second, even if Cannon somehow became violently anti-Trump in the past eight months or so, her appointment means that the unprecedented situation of a former president and top political rival being indicted by the government has the potential to be even more historic.

Because if Trump is somehow ultimately convicted, that means the unprecedented indictment will feature an unprecedented situation of a judge being responsible for the sentencing of the very same person who appointed her to the bench.

It’s unheard of, not unlike the entire Trump saga to begin with.

The former president was indicted on Thursday on charges of mishandling classified documents and other related charges.

Trump, for his part, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,” the former president posted to Truth Social shortly after the indictment news became public. “THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

It appears “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” may take a turn for the better for Trump, should these reports about Cannon being appointed be accurate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.