Breaking: Trump Gets Israel-Hamas Peace Deal

A deal that would end the war in Gaza and free Israeli hostages appears to have been reached, according to President Donald Trump and news reports.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!

The president continued, “This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen.

He concluded the post, “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Journalist Eric Daugherty posted the news on social media platform X, commenting, “Hostages may be released by THIS WEEKEND — when Trump is potentially planning on traveling there, per NewsNation.

“This is HUGE. It will go down in history,” he wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: Hamas has AGREED to President Trump’s CEASEFIRE with Israel and Phase One of the Gaza peace plan – meaning the return of hostages and prisoner exchanges come NEXT, per Sky News. Hostages may be released by THIS WEEKEND — when Trump is potentially planning on… pic.twitter.com/okehQtQmT0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

A report in The Washington Post, citing a senior Hamas official who was not named, said a deal was “imminent” and could be announced Wednesday night.

“The agreement is very close,” the official said. “First, there will be a halt to the war, then a prisoner exchange, followed by the withdrawal of forces. After that, the crossing will be opened in both directions, and humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter.”

Britain’s Sky News reported that, according to its sources, “a deal could be signed in the next 24 to 36 hours if things continue as they are.”

The agreement would then kick in by phases, with all hostages held since the Oct 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas being released.

Trump confirmed he would travel to the Middle East if there is an agreement.

“I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday actually, and there’s a very good chance, negotiations are going along very well,” Trump said Wednesday evening, according to Sky News.

Trump said “just about everybody” is involved in negotiations, including “Muslim and Arab” nations.

Trump said a visit to Gaza was not yet ruled out, Sky News reported.

“I may do that, we haven’t decided exactly. I’ll be going to Egypt most likely, where everyone is gathered right now,” he said.

“I’ll be making the rounds, as the expression goes, I probably will,” he said.

Watch as Donald Trump is handed a note by Marco Rubio during an event at the White House. He tells reporters: ‘I was just given a note saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East and they’re going to need me pretty quickly’https://t.co/n5edP0ayFu 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/iCKA1W5Gdu — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 8, 2025

Earlier Wednesday evening, the drama of Trump’s drive for peace made news at a White House roundtable that featured a number of conservative influencers, as noted by the BBC.

In the middle of that roundtable, Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted before handing Trump a note.

After a few quick, hushed whispers, the president had a pretty big announcement to make:

“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East, and they’re going to need me pretty quickly, so I will take a couple more questions,” Trump explained.

