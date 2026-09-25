President Donald Trump scored a huge victory on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled that his administration can continue using Social Security records to verify voters’ citizenship status.

The unsigned opinion stems from an executive order issued by Trump back in March titled: “PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS.”

The president directed the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to establish a system that would allow state and local governments to verify voters’ citizenship and immigration status, in the name of securing U.S. elections.

The high court’s three liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to resume its expanded voter citizenship verification program, which lets states use Social Security records to check voters’ citizenship. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissented. pic.twitter.com/jEhmk13Om2 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) September 25, 2026

The majority paused a lower court ruling that had blocked the federal government from using the database on privacy grounds, SCOTUS Blog reported.

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The unsigned opinion stated that the lower court’s order “inhibits the Federal Government’s efforts to assist state and local agencies in the proper administration of the midterm elections.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer petitioned the Supreme Court to freeze the previous ruling stating that it was an “indefensible order that threatens the integrity of upcoming elections by vacating the federal government’s authority to internally use Social Security data when fulfilling its duty to respond to requests by States to verify the citizenship of individuals for voting and other purposes.”

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