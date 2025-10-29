Breaking: Trump Hauls in Massive $1 Trillion in Deals from South Korea Visit, Strengthens Military Alliance, Approves New Tech

President Donald Trump says anyone looking for signs of success from his visit to South Korea should start counting the dollar signs.

“South Korea has agreed to pay the USA 350 Billion Dollars for a lowering of the Tariff’s charged against them by the United States,” Trump wrote Wednesday in a post on Truth Social.

“Additionally, they have agreed to buy our Oil and Gas in vast quantities, and investments into our Country by wealthy South Korean Companies and Businessmen will exceed 600 Billion Dollars,” he wrote.

Trump noted that he is helping South Korea protect itself from North Korea and its ally, China.

🚨 EPIC! South Korea’s president showed President Trump a “NEVER SURRENDER” shirt with 47’s famous mugshot on it This shelf is FILLED with “Trump” items ICONIC. The world loves Trump!🔥🇺🇸🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/tH8Uqkujgt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

“Our Military Alliance is stronger than ever before and, based on that, I have given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now. A great trip, with a great Prime Minister!” Trump posted.

As noted by Reuters, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had sought U.S. permission to reprocess nuclear fuel to power submarines so that the nation can improve its tracking of North Korean and Chinese vessels.

An existing treaty between the two nations required America’s blessing before South Korea could reprocess nuclear fuel.

A White House statement noted that Korean Air will purchase 103 Boeing aircraft in a $36.2 billion deal, while also buying GE Aerospace engines in a $13.7 billion deal. South Korea’s Air Force will contract with L3Harris Technologies for its Airborne Warning and Control aircraft in a deal worth $2.3 billion.

A Technology Prosperity Deal will increase science and technology cooperation, with a focus on American artificial intelligence exports, as Amazon invests $5 billion through 2031 to increase cloud computing capacity in South Korea.

HD Hyundai and Cerberus Capital Management will spend $5 billion to modernize American shipyards, while Hanwha Ocean will invest $5 billion to strengthen Pennsylvania’s Philly Shipyard workforce.

President Donald J. Trump is honored by South Korea with a gold crown and the Grand Order of Mugunghwa—the nation’s highest civilian award and the first time it has been given to an American president. 🇺🇸🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/nMeEWD794m — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2025

The White House noted that even before reaching South Korea, Trump had achieved multiple economic successes.

Deals with Malaysia and Cambodia will eliminate or reduce tariffs on U.S. exports, while access to those nations’ markets for American companies will increase, the White House said in a news release.

Thailand and Vietnam signed trade frameworks with Trump to lower tariff barriers on American products to increase access for American industrial and agricultural exporters.

A minerals deal with Malaysia will diversify global supply chains to support American companies that need rare minerals. A similar agreement was reached with Thailand.

Trump’s next major test in his trip to Asia is a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss trade.

“I think we’re going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

