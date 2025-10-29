Share
President, Donald Trump is greeted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Wednesday in Gyeongju, South Korea.
President, Donald Trump is greeted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Wednesday in Gyeongju, South Korea. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Hauls in Massive $1 Trillion in Deals from South Korea Visit, Strengthens Military Alliance, Approves New Tech

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2025
President Donald Trump says anyone looking for signs of success from his visit to South Korea should start counting the dollar signs.

“South Korea has agreed to pay the USA 350 Billion Dollars for a lowering of the Tariff’s charged against them by the United States,” Trump wrote Wednesday in a post on Truth Social.

“Additionally, they have agreed to buy our Oil and Gas in vast quantities, and investments into our Country by wealthy South Korean Companies and Businessmen will exceed 600 Billion Dollars,” he wrote.

Trump noted that he is helping South Korea protect itself from North Korea and its ally, China.

“Our Military Alliance is stronger than ever before and, based on that, I have given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now. A great trip, with a great Prime Minister!” Trump posted.

As noted by Reuters, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had sought U.S. permission to reprocess nuclear fuel to power submarines so that the nation can improve its tracking of  North Korean and Chinese vessels.

An existing treaty between the two nations required America’s blessing before South Korea could reprocess nuclear fuel.

Nine months into Trump’s second term, are you pleased with the deals he’s making?

A White House statement noted that Korean Air will purchase 103 Boeing aircraft in a $36.2 billion deal, while also buying GE Aerospace engines in a $13.7 billion deal. South Korea’s Air Force will contract with L3Harris Technologies for its Airborne Warning and Control aircraft in a deal worth $2.3 billion.

A Technology Prosperity Deal will increase science and technology cooperation, with a focus on American artificial intelligence exports, as Amazon invests $5 billion through 2031 to increase cloud computing capacity in South Korea.

HD Hyundai and Cerberus Capital Management will spend $5 billion to modernize American shipyards, while Hanwha Ocean will invest $5 billion to strengthen Pennsylvania’s Philly Shipyard workforce.

The White House noted that even before reaching South Korea, Trump had achieved multiple economic successes.

Deals with Malaysia and Cambodia will eliminate or reduce tariffs on U.S. exports, while access to those nations’ markets for American companies will increase, the White House said in a news release.

Thailand and Vietnam signed trade frameworks with Trump to lower tariff barriers on American products to increase access for American industrial and agricultural exporters.

A minerals deal with Malaysia will diversify global supply chains to support American companies that need rare minerals. A similar agreement was reached with Thailand.

Trump’s next major test in his trip to Asia is a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss trade.

“I think we’re going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Breaking: Trump Hauls in Massive $1 Trillion in Deals from South Korea Visit, Strengthens Military Alliance, Approves New Tech
