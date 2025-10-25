Share
News
President Donald Trump stands outside the White House in Washington, DC on Oct. 20, 2025.
Breaking
President Donald Trump stands outside the White House in Washington, DC on Oct. 20, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Hits Canada with Tariff Hike Over 'Hostile Act,' Demands Misleading Reagan Ad Be Taken Down

 By Jack Davis  October 25, 2025 at 2:55pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he is stepping up his punishment of Canada for distorting Ronald Reagan’s position on tariffs.

“Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The Reagan Foundation said that [Canada], ‘created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,’” Trump wrote.

He said the foundation reported that the government running the ad “’did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.’”

“The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their ‘rescue’ on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States,” he wrote.

“Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!). Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!,” Trump wrote.

“Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump wrote.

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, Trump called the ad “crooked” and “dishonest,” according to The Hill.

On Thursday, Trump cited the ad as a reason he canceled trade talks with Canada.

Related:
Man Pleads Guilty in the Death of His Daughter – He Watched Porn and Played Video Games While She Sat in a Hot Car

“Canada lied,” Trump said of the ad taken out by the province of Ontario.

“They made up a fake statement by President Reagan. Reagan was a big supporter of tariffs when needed. We need tariffs for national security, and they totally turned it around because they’re getting hurt by tariffs, and we’re gaining by tariffs,” he said.

Trump called the ad “fraud” and “dirty playing” on Friday, adding, “I can play dirtier than they can.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said the advertisement will run through Monday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Trump Hits Canada with Tariff Hike Over 'Hostile Act,' Demands Misleading Reagan Ad Be Taken Down
'I Am Not Done': Harris Teases 2028 White House Run
Letitia James and James Comey Indictments in Jeopardy as They Challenge Legality of Prosecutor's Appointment
Markets 'On Fire' After Inflation Numbers Come in Lower Than Expected
Man Charged with Motel Murder After Being Arrested and Released Over 40 Times
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation