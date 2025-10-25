President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he is stepping up his punishment of Canada for distorting Ronald Reagan’s position on tariffs.

“Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The Reagan Foundation said that [Canada], ‘created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,’” Trump wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just SURGED tariffs on Canada by +10% because of their manipulative ad that used RONALD REAGAN to oppose Trump’s tariffs That’s the DEFINITION of FAFO! “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the… pic.twitter.com/KZFjE75m2Y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2025

He said the foundation reported that the government running the ad “’did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.’”

“The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their ‘rescue’ on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States,” he wrote.

“Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!). Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!,” Trump wrote.

“Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump wrote.

Listen to President Reagan’s unedited remarks here: https://t.co/1gQUcbR4eZ pic.twitter.com/iqmjSuypp0 — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) October 24, 2025

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, Trump called the ad “crooked” and “dishonest,” according to The Hill.

On Thursday, Trump cited the ad as a reason he canceled trade talks with Canada.

“Canada lied,” Trump said of the ad taken out by the province of Ontario.

“They made up a fake statement by President Reagan. Reagan was a big supporter of tariffs when needed. We need tariffs for national security, and they totally turned it around because they’re getting hurt by tariffs, and we’re gaining by tariffs,” he said.

Trump called the ad “fraud” and “dirty playing” on Friday, adding, “I can play dirtier than they can.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said the advertisement will run through Monday.

