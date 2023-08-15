Breaking: Trump Indicted in GA, 11 Criminal Charges

Late Monday night, a Georgia grand jury in Fulton County indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The 98-page indictment is the fourth brought against Trump this year.

He faces two federal indictments and one in the state of New York.

Trump now faces 11 counts in the new indictment, which include “violating the Georgia RICO Act—the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer,” Fox News reported.

“Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment began.

The indictment went on to say that the defendants acted between Nov. 4, 2020, and Sept. 15, 2022 and claimed that the defendants acted in an “enterprise” that “operated in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, in other states, including ,but not limited to, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and in the District of Columbia.”

The list of defendants include, lawyer Rudy Guiliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and lawyer John Eastman.

Fox reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given the defendants until Aug. 25 to surrender to authorities.

According to Trump attorney Alina Habba, there were leaks to the press before the indictment was even presented to them.

“The fact that we have people standing by and leaks to the press before I’ve even seen his indictment — before the indictment’s even come out — is exactly the problem that we have in this country at this moment,” Habba said, according to Fox.

Trump took to Truth Social to post his reaction to the news:

“Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith, and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA’s radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments,” the statement began.

“They could have brought this two and a half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump’s successful campaign. He is not only leading all Republicans by a lot but he is leading against Joe Biden in almost every poll. President Trump represents the greatest threats to these Democrats’ political futures (and the greatest hope for America,” the post continued.

Earlier Monday, the Fulton County court website posted a document containing 13 indictments against Donald John Trump ahead of the grand jury, prompting severe backlash from Republicans and Trump’s attorneys.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process. This was not a simple administrative mistake,” Trump attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little said in a statement.

