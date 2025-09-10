Share
News
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, before addressing the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2019.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, before addressing the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2019. (Nicholas Kamm - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Issues Heartbreaking Statement and Confirms Charlie Kirk Has Died for America

 By Nick Givas  September 10, 2025 at 2:12pm
Share

President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social Wednesday that conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” the commander in chief wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

Trump added, “Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

The 31-year-old Kirk, who was the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University.

Trump had previously called on the nation to pray for Kirk as he fought for his life.

Utah’s Republican Speaker of the House Mike Schultz also confirmed that Kirk had succumbed to his wounds, according to Deseret News reporter Brigham Tomco.

According to multiple outlets, Kirk was struck in or near the neck during the event.

Real America’s Voice also confirmed the horrible news.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a statement saying the bureau was monitoring the situation:

Related:
Breaking: Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Identified

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” he wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

This story is developing

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




JB Pritzker Blames Trump for Rise in 'Political Violence' Following Charlie Kirk's Death
Charlie Kirk Warned America About the 'Ticking Time Bomb' of Leftist Violence 5 Months Before His Assassination
Breaking Video Shows Man in Handcuffs Being Dragged Away by Police Following Charlie Kirk Shooting
Breaking: Trump Issues Heartbreaking Statement and Confirms Charlie Kirk Has Died for America
WaPo Publishes Hit Piece Criticizing Red States for Trying to Rein in Crime
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation