Breaking: Trump Issues Official Pardon to Giuliani, 'All United States Citizens' Involved in 2020 Elector Activities That Biden, Dems Condemned as Illegal

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a pardon to longtime ally Rudy Giuliani as well as 76 other people who worked on his behalf during his fight following the 2020 presidential election.

Attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows were among those pardoned, according to a list posted on X on Sunday by the administration’s clemency czar, attorney Ed Martin.

Most of those pardoned were part of the selection of alternate electors in states that former President Joe Biden won, including Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan, according to the New York Post.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” Trump wrote in pardons.

“A very little bit behind the curtain: When I began as U.S. Pardon Attorney, POTUS encouraged us to look at two categories of Americans especially: First, those who needed and deserved clemency, especially long serving inmates who are ready to be released,” Martin wrote in a post on X.

He further called for action against those people who had been targeted by the Biden administration.

“The targeted is a huge group of Americans. We’ve been working hard to find them and one group that jumped up right away is the 2030 alternate electors and their affiliates who were targeted by Jack Smith and others,” he wrote.

He added, “Gen. Bondi and DAG Blanche pushed us to do it right and fast. There are many more Americans who Biden targeted. And we’re working to help them. God bless us all.”

In another post, Martin thanked Trump for allowing him “to achieve your intent—let their healing begin,” Martin posted on X.

Trump’s pardon was issued “to all United States citizens for conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission, support, voting, activities, participation in, or advocacy for or of any slate or proposed slate of Presidential electors, whether or not recognized by any State or State official, in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election, as well for any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election,” according to Fox News.

The document noted that the pardons were “not limited” to those listed.

The pardons will not impact any state-level prosecutions that are taking place.

As noted by The New York Times, Giuliani faces an election interference trial in January in Arizona.

As noted by U.S. News and World Report, other presidents have issued mass pardons, including Harry Truman, who pardoned 1,523 violators of the draft law; Jimmy Carter, who pardoned 200,000 Vietnam-era draft protesters; Gerald Ford, who pardoned 50,000 Vietnam-era draft resisters; and Andrew Johnson, who pardoned all the Confederates who fought against the Union in the Civil War.

