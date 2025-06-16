Share
President Donald Trump posted an ominous message to residents of Tehran, Iran, Monday on social media.
Breaking: Trump Issues Ominous Warning Directly to Tehran - 'Immediately Evacuate'

 By Bryan Chai  June 16, 2025 at 4:49pm
President Donald Trump issued an ominous Truth Social post Monday.

Trump’s message was a warning to Iran — specifically Tehran — amid the theocratic nation’s ongoing conflict with Israel.

You can see the post — and warning — for yourself below:


“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” the president posted.

He continued: “What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!”

Trump saved his most ominous line for last: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

While the United States has insisted on getting a deal done to rein in Iran’s nuclear program, Israel took a more direct approach over the weekend.

Israel launched a blistering offensive on Iran, targeting a number of key military leaders and nuclear facilities.

At the heart of the matter — both in the U.S. negotiations and Israel’s offensive — is Iran’s insistence on enriching its uranium to weapons-grade levels.

While Iran has been steadfastly reluctant to offer such a concession, Trump’s Truth Social post highlights a series of harrowing Monday updates that may leave the Middle Eastern nation with little recourse.

First came a stunning report from The Wall Street Journal that Iran was already ready to talk de-escalation.

“But with Israeli warplanes able to fly freely over the capital and Iranian counterattacks inflicting minimal damage, Israeli leaders have little incentive to halt their assault before doing more to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites and further weaken the theocratic government’s hold on power,” the Journal noted.

A little after that, reports surfaced that Trump — apparently at his wits’ end with Iran — was prepared to make them a “last chance” offer.

Trump Responds to Report That He Has Approved Iran Attack Plans

The caveat? As The Jerusalem Post noted, any such deal “will be based on the American principle of zero uranium enrichment.”

While it’s unclear whether Trump’s recent Truth post has anything to do with this “last chance,” it’s clear that the president is serious about ending this conflict without having American forces involved.

(That is something Iran also desperately wants to avoid, as the Journal points out.)

For now, Tehran has its warning: “Immediately evacuate.”

