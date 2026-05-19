Breaking: Trump Makes Endorsement in Heated Texas Senate Primary

President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his runoff race against incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday, following months of speculation.

“The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved,” the president continued.

“Perhaps Ken can help move these important elements of Government forward because with the Filibuster, as an example, the Democrats will terminate it on their First Day in Office… Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate.”

The commander-in-chief also said Paxton will “tirelessly fight to continue the Great Growth of our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations,” and will help “unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion Texas Oil & Gas, Advocate for our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Promote School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Incredible Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

“John Cornyn is a good man,” Trump added. “And I worked well with him, but he was not supportive of me when times were tough… John was very late in backing me in what turned out to be a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself.”

“Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly,” the president declared. “But he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN. Our Country needs Fighters, and also Loyalty to the Cause of Greatness. We can never allow what happened to the United States of America during the Corrupt Biden Administration, to happen again.”

“In Texas alone, just look at the Border, with the Highest Level Criminals allowed to run through your State, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Border Policy that was a Laughingstock all over the World,” he concluded.

“I came in, and fixed it, IMMEDIATELY. I will not permit those dark and dangerous days to come back! WE HAVE ALREADY MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, BUT NOW, WE WANT TO MAKE OUR NATION BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE. Therefore, Ken Paxton has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from the Great State of Texas — KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Paxton responded on the social media site X, writing, “I am incredibly honored to have President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate! Texas, get out and VOTE!”

I am incredibly honored to have President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate! Texas, get out and VOTE! pic.twitter.com/vGcWH4ZwaD — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 19, 2026

In addition, Turning Point Action responded to the news with jubilance, writing on X that “we are thrilled that the President has endorsed Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate.”

We are thrilled that the President has endorsed Ken Paxton for US Senate. @TPAction was one of the first national organizations to support Ken for Senate. America deserves better than having Democrats and Democrat Lite. Paxton will be one of the best Senators on DAY ONE. Thank… pic.twitter.com/4frmuBdKkO — Turning Point Action (@TPAction) May 19, 2026

“@TPAction was one of the first national organizations to support Ken for Senate,” the post continued. “America deserves better than having Democrats and Democrat Lite. Paxton will be one of the best Senators on DAY ONE. Thank you President Trump!”

The runoff vote will be held on Tuesday, May 26.

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