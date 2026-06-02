Breaking: Trump Names Acting Director of National Intelligence After Tulsi Gabbard Announces Resignation

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning that he has selected William Pulte to serve as acting director of national intelligence following the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard.

Pulte currently serves as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after Trump appointed him last March.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social:

“I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” Trump said.

“During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac,” he continued.

“Congratulations to Director Pulte! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The announcement comes roughly two weeks after Gabbard revealed she would step down from her role as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard said she made a difficult decision to leave her post and explained that her husband is battling a rare form of bone cancer.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge,” Gabbard wrote.

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

“I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position,” she added.

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