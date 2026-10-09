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Katie Zacharia has been tapped for the White House press secretary post.
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Katie Zacharia has been tapped for the White House press secretary post. (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Offers White House Press Secretary Job to Conservative Commentator and Former DHS Official Katie Zacharia

 By Randy DeSoto  October 9, 2026 at 12:32pm
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President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he has appointed Katie Zacharia as the next White House press secretary.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!

“I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration.”

Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former Deparment of Homeland Security spokeswoman, will replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the job in August, shortly after the birth of her second child.

“Zacharia spent about three months at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, leaving the agency after Markwayne Mullin took over as secretary in March,” the New York Post reported.

Do you believe Katie Zacharia is a strong choice for White House Press Secretary?

The 42-year-old is a mother of four. She blamed the long commute from California for leaving her DHS post.

The job of White House press secretary would obviously require the same commute as well, assuming she continued to live on the West Coast.

“Zacharia has a long background in Republican politics, having interned for the Republican National Committee while she was attending Pepperdine University and worked in the White House Office of Political Affairs during George W. Bush’s second term,” the Post said.

According to her profile on X, Zacharia is currently a senior communications advisor to Trump Media and Technology Group, which includes Truth Social.

Politico noted that the change would come as Trump is in a legal battle with that outlet, along with CNN and MS NOW, over access to the White House.

Related:
Just In: Karoline Leavitt Accepts New Job at Fox News

Zacharia is a regular guest on Fox News and other outlets.

Leavitt was Trump’s 2024 campaign spokeswoman and then became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary in January 2025 at age 27.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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