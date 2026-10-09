Breaking: Trump Offers White House Press Secretary Job to Conservative Commentator and Former DHS Official Katie Zacharia

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he has appointed Katie Zacharia as the next White House press secretary.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!

“I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration.”

Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former Deparment of Homeland Security spokeswoman, will replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the job in August, shortly after the birth of her second child.

“Zacharia spent about three months at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, leaving the agency after Markwayne Mullin took over as secretary in March,” the New York Post reported.

@BillMelugin_ @FoxNews @KatieZacharia Great pick and well deserved. Hopefully she will do some outstanding work! https://t.co/1CUlc4lQeN — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) October 9, 2026

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The 42-year-old is a mother of four. She blamed the long commute from California for leaving her DHS post.

The job of White House press secretary would obviously require the same commute as well, assuming she continued to live on the West Coast.

“Zacharia has a long background in Republican politics, having interned for the Republican National Committee while she was attending Pepperdine University and worked in the White House Office of Political Affairs during George W. Bush’s second term,” the Post said.

According to her profile on X, Zacharia is currently a senior communications advisor to Trump Media and Technology Group, which includes Truth Social.

Politico noted that the change would come as Trump is in a legal battle with that outlet, along with CNN and MS NOW, over access to the White House.

Zacharia is a regular guest on Fox News and other outlets.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has offered KATIE ZACHARIA the position of White House Press Secretary, per WH sources LET’S GO! She was my top pick! @KatieZacharia is an absolute PATRIOT, and a STAUNCH supporter of ICE. She’s PERFECT for the job. TAKE IT, KATIE! https://t.co/qQqL9sgOjp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 9, 2026

Leavitt was Trump’s 2024 campaign spokeswoman and then became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary in January 2025 at age 27.

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