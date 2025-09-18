Breaking: Trump Officially Declares ANTIFA Major Terrorist Organization, Now Sets Sights on Those Writing the Checks

In the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, President Donald Trump has made the decision to designate antifa a terrorist organization.

On Wednesday, Trump posted to social media platform Truth Social about the decision.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.16.25 08:26 PM EST I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be…

For anyone who’s been following the news cycle since the president’s first term, this decision is long overdue.

Black clad rioters and criminals took to the streets for years, brutally assaulting anyone who stood in their way.

For as much as the left wants the average American to remember Jan. 6, 2021, recall the entire summer of 2020 when antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters went on an absolute rampage to push their backwards, radical Marxist agenda.

Stopping antifa in the streets is one matter, but note that Trump promises to go after the people now sponsoring terrorism.

Hungarian billionaire George Soros, the Open Society, the Tides Foundation, and other left-wing activist donors parading as think tanks should be investigated.

Antifa is not doing this alone. The president’s best outlet for justice comes from Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly referred to as RICO.

RICO was passed in 1970, and as Azhari LLC explained, prior to that, “prosecutors could not bring charges against an entire criminal organization. They could only bring charges against a specific person for a specific crime, but not an entire enterprise. RICO charges allowed prosecutors to tie multiple crimes together, and finally go after the biggest players involved in organized crime — and not just their underlings.”

Racketeering means illegal business activities that result in financial benefits. Bribery, extortion, arson, and homicide are all considered racketeering activities.

If an investigation finds that these organizations are getting tax dollars, which subsequently go to a group of designated terrorists, then the Trump administration needs to drop the hammer of justice swiftly and devastatingly.

Americans are tired of violence, chaos, and death ruling the day while left-wing politicians and media personalities explain away the problem or refuse to acknowledge groups like antifa even exist.

These people are not simple activists or protesters.

They are violent criminals with a political agenda much like ISIS or the Ku Klux Klan.

