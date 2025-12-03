Share
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is nullifying "any and all" documents - including pardons and executive orders - signed with President Joe Biden's name using an autopen.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is nullifying "any and all" documents - including pardons and executive orders - signed with President Joe Biden's name using an autopen.

Breaking: Trump Officially Invalidates All Documents Signed by Biden Autopen, Including Pardons - Fauci, Hunter Biden Now Vulnerable

 By Bryan Chai  December 2, 2025 at 5:29pm
In a shocking move that could have all sorts of potential ramifications, President Donald Trump just torpedoed the last meaningful thing his predecessor did as president.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump took to his Truth Social to make the bombshell announcement:

“Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized ‘AUTOPEN,’ within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect,” Trump posted. “Anyone receiving ‘Pardons,’ ‘Commutations,’ or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

That simple Truth post could be a massive headache for former first son Hunter Biden — whose criminality is well-documented — and Dr. Anthony Fauci — whose alleged misdeeds are a bit more obscure.

Others, like former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, as well as a number of other Biden family members, could all be on the hook, too.

Trump has long been critical of Biden’s pardon spree toward the end of the latter’s lone presidential term.

Given Biden’s dubious history with the autopen, if there were any instances of a commutation or pardon that came without the ex-president’s express knowledge or consent, it would void the pardon.

The argument is evident: If Biden was not mentally fit enough to run for re-election, was he mentally fit enough to sign off on pardons?

Now, to be fair, this is a very high bar to hurdle (it’s the whole “extraordinary accusations require extraordinary evidence”-thing). You effectively have to prove demonstrable fraud being committed against Biden.

If Biden approved of any of these pardons, even if someone else had used the autopen for the actual signature, his approval would be enough to make that pardon legal and legitimate.

Does Trump have that smoking gun?

He clearly seems to think so. And that could be a mouth-watering proposition for the president’s supporters.

If there’s one thing Trump supporters care about, it’s justice (see: the Epstein blowback), and the fact that so many people in Biden’s orbit were immune to it via pardon has never sat well with Trump’s base.

Could the MAGA base now see Fauci or Hunter being perp-walked in handcuffs? It’s clearly what the president is angling for.

That being said, it’s probably best to temper expectations until something more official (perhaps from the Department of Justice) comes out. Commutations and pardons are notoriously iron-clad. Trump would effectively be making U.S. history if he could officially and legally reverse these pardons.

However, despite the potential long-shot nature of this, at the very least, this sort of proclamation from Trump paves the way for the DOJ or some other government group to begin this reversal process.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Conversation