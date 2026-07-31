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President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting Friday at Camp David, the presidential retreat, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right.
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President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting Friday at Camp David, the presidential retreat, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump to Order Attack on Iran Aimed at Forcing Tehran's Surrender

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2026 at 3:19pm
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President Donald Trump is planning to begin pounding Iran to get it to take peace talks seriously and surrender, according to new reports.

Attacks are expected to begin this weekend and last several days,  according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We will be hitting them very hard,” Trump said.

CBS News reported that Israel, which partnered with the U.S. when the war began, will return to action in what CBS said “may be the harshest bombing campaign to date against energy infrastructure targets in Iran.”

Israel is ready to respond, CBS reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the U.S. will keep fighting until it wins.

“As President Trump said at his cabinet meeting today, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch,” she said, according to CBS.

Trump on Friday said he planned to use heavy military strikes to bring Iran to the negotiating table with the intent of making a deal to end the pounding.

“I think we just want to win,” Trump said Friday, according to CNN.

“They’ll get weaker. They’ll get a little stronger maybe now. Then they’ll get weaker. And then they’ll peter out,” he said.

Related:
Trump Shoots Down Claims Iran Attacked US Water Systems, Blames 'Corrupt' Tim Walz

Trump said Iran knows full well the price of its actions.

“I could take out most of their bridges in less than an hour,” Trump said earlier this week, according to The Washington Post.

“They know I’m going to do that if we don’t make a deal,” he said.

Recent U.S. attacks have begun  “an expansion in the scope of the targets,” Dana Stroul, a research director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said.

Hitting bridges and tunnels cripples “the supporting infrastructure” used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “to move assets and capabilities around to reinforce the activity they’re doing from the coastline,” Stroul said.

On Friday, at a Camp David Cabinet meeting, Trump said that the U.S. is “trying to be as nice as you can be in a situation like that,” adding, “They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” according to the Times of Israel.

Asked if more Iranian attacks in response to American ones are to be expected, Trump said, “A little bit.”

“It would be foolish to say no. You always have to keep your guard up,” he added.

“Iran is doing very poorly,” Trump added.

“They’re having a hard time. They’ve been very dishonest. They’ve been very dishonorable to deal with, but that makes no difference. They’re doing very, very poorly,” Trump said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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