Breaking: Trump to Order Attack on Iran Aimed at Forcing Tehran's Surrender

President Donald Trump is planning to begin pounding Iran to get it to take peace talks seriously and surrender, according to new reports.

Attacks are expected to begin this weekend and last several days, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We will be hitting them very hard,” Trump said.

CBS News reported that Israel, which partnered with the U.S. when the war began, will return to action in what CBS said “may be the harshest bombing campaign to date against energy infrastructure targets in Iran.”

Israel is ready to respond, CBS reported.

BREAKING: President Trump has ordered a fresh attack on Iran aimed at getting Iran to surrender, per WSJ. Details include: 1. The attack could begin as soon as this weekend and would last a few days 2. President Trump has reportedly been saying the Iranians are “crazy” for… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 31, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the U.S. will keep fighting until it wins.

“As President Trump said at his cabinet meeting today, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch,” she said, according to CBS.

Trump on Friday said he planned to use heavy military strikes to bring Iran to the negotiating table with the intent of making a deal to end the pounding.

“I think we just want to win,” Trump said Friday, according to CNN.

“They’ll get weaker. They’ll get a little stronger maybe now. Then they’ll get weaker. And then they’ll peter out,” he said.

Trump said Iran knows full well the price of its actions.

“I could take out most of their bridges in less than an hour,” Trump said earlier this week, according to The Washington Post.

“They know I’m going to do that if we don’t make a deal,” he said.

Recent U.S. attacks have begun “an expansion in the scope of the targets,” Dana Stroul, a research director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said.

Hitting bridges and tunnels cripples “the supporting infrastructure” used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “to move assets and capabilities around to reinforce the activity they’re doing from the coastline,” Stroul said.

On Friday, at a Camp David Cabinet meeting, Trump said that the U.S. is “trying to be as nice as you can be in a situation like that,” adding, “They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” according to the Times of Israel.

Asked if more Iranian attacks in response to American ones are to be expected, Trump said, “A little bit.”

“It would be foolish to say no. You always have to keep your guard up,” he added.

“Iran is doing very poorly,” Trump added.

“They’re having a hard time. They’ve been very dishonest. They’ve been very dishonorable to deal with, but that makes no difference. They’re doing very, very poorly,” Trump said.

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