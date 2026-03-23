President Donald Trump said Monday that he put plans to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure on hold amid “productive conversations.”

“I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST.” Trump posted in an all-caps message on Truth Social.

“BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD.”

Trump added that the delay in attacking energy facilities was “SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS.”

As noted by the Times of Israel, Trump said on Monday that “major points of agreement” have been reached in talks that began Sunday at Iran’s request.

Trump said Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, are representing America.

He also says if a deal is reached with Iran, the US will move to take Iran’s enriched uranium critical to its nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview released Monday that “We are working to bring Israel to places it has never been, and also Iran to places it has never been. They are down, we are up.”

Trump said he believes his ally will be happy with what is evolving, according to NBC News.

“I think Israel will be very happy with what we have. We just spoke to Israel a little while ago. I think they’ll be very happy. This will be peace for Israel,” Trump said.

Trump was emphatic that an deal Iran gets must achieve his objectives.

“They called, I didn’t call. They called,” he said.

They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make it. There’s got to be a good deal, and it’s got to be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons. They’re not going to have nuclear weapons anymore,” he said.

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz could be “open very soon” and could be “jointly controlled.”

He said it would be controlled by “Maybe me — me and the ayatollah, whoever the ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah.”

Iran will have “a very serious form of a regime change,” Trump said. “There’s automatically a regime change, but we’re dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid. The people within know who they are. They’re very respected, and maybe one of them will be exactly what we’re looking for.”

“We’re doing a five day period, and we’ll see how that goes. If it goes well, we’re going to end up with settling this,” according to the BBC.

“Otherwise, we’ll just keep bombing our little hearts out,” Trump said.

Iranian state media denied talks are under way, according to NBC News.

“There is been no negotiation and there is no negotiation, and with this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war conditions nor will there be peace in the energy markets,” state media reported a government official as saying.

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