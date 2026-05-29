Breaking: Trump Outlines Terms of Iran Deal as He Enters Situation Room to Make 'Final Determination'

In a Truth Social post Friday morning, President Donald Trump outlined his terms for peace with Iran, which would include the Strait of Hormuz immediately opened and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions abandoned.

The move comes as the news from both Washington and the Middle East indicated that a formal peace deal was drawing closer amid a flurry of shuttle diplomacy.

It wasn’t clear, however, what the details of the plan would be.

“It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!” Trump said in a previous Truth Social post.

This time, he was much more explicit about what the plan would entail.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” Trump said at the outset before saying that the Strait of Hormuz “must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions.”

“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’ Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!”

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He added that Iran’s enriched uranium, “which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED.”

Also, addressing a sticking point with those who remember the disastrous Obama-engineered Iran nuclear deal, otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Trump promised that “no money will be exchanged, until further notice.”

“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump concluded.

🚨JUST IN: President Trump is in the Situation Room as a major Iran deal nears completion! Strait of Hormuz set to reopen, no nuclear weapons allowed, and buried nuclear material will be retrieved! Big progress and will be historic! HT @EricLDaugh pic.twitter.com/Tbevykbf43 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 29, 2026

Last Saturday, it was first reported that Trump was close to reaching a deal with Iran, although “wording” on several points was holding the potential deal up.

He also made it clear that it would be no repeat of the prior Iran nuclear deal: “It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran,” he said. “No, I don’t do deals like that!”

Then on Thursday, reports emerged of American and Iranian negotiators reaching a tentative 60-day agreement that would extend the ceasefire currently in effect.

However, the deal — which would also ensure, through some mechanism, that Iran’s nuclear program was permanently dismantled — was still waiting for Trump’s approval.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Vice President J.D. Vance seemed to indicate to reporters that the deal wasn’t as close as some would like to think.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re very close and we’re going to keep on working at it,” Vance said, according to the BBC.

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