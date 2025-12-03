Breaking: Trump Pardons Democratic Congressman Charged with Bribery and Money Laundering

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is pardoning Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife, Imelda, who were indicted last year on federal bribery and money laundering offenses.

“For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them. One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border ‘Catastrophe,’” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH. It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy!” the president continued.

“They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country.”

He concluded, “Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 10:29 AM EST 12/03/25 pic.twitter.com/aewT2YURWu — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 3, 2025

In January 2024, Cuellar told Fox News that then-President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats needed to address border security because it was going to be a major election issue.

“If they’re looking at the same polls I’ve been looking at, the American public doesn’t like what’s happening,” Cuellar said.

“I represent an area where it’s almost 80% Hispanic, a lot of Democrats,” he said. “So, yeah, the polls are showing that it’s an important issue.”

The Biden Justice Department then indicted Cuellar and his wife in April 2024 for allegedly receiving roughly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-owned energy company and a Mexican bank.

A news release said at the time, “The bribe payments were allegedly laundered, pursuant to sham consulting contracts, through a series of front companies and middlemen into shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar, who performed little to no legitimate work under the contracts.”

“In exchange for the bribes paid by the Azerbaijani oil and gas company, Congressman Cuellar allegedly agreed to use his office to influence U.S. foreign policy in favor of Azerbaijan. In exchange for the bribes paid by the Mexican bank, Congressman Cuellar allegedly agreed to influence legislative activity and to advise and pressure high-ranking U.S. Executive Branch officials regarding measures beneficial to the bank,” the DOJ said.

In a letter to Trump, Cuellar’s daughters, Christina and Catherine, urged the president to pardon their father, arguing that they “believe that our father’s independence and honesty may have contributed to how this case began.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just granted a full PARDON to Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas, saying Joe Biden ordered a WITCH HUNT against Cuellar for speaking out against open borders Wow! TRUMP: “As I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and… pic.twitter.com/YCykkVgqgq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 3, 2025

“When you and your family faced your own challenges, we understood that pain in a very human way,” they added in the letter, which Trump posted to Truth Social.

“We prayed for you and your family — for your strength, your peace, and your faith to stay strong — because we know that behind the headlines, there are real people who hurt, who love, and who still hope for better days.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.