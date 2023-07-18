Breaking: Trump Receives 'Horrifying News' from Special Counsel Jack Smith Regarding Jan. 6 Grand Jury

Former President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday that he is the target of a federal grand jury investigation focused on the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“HORRIFYING NEWS for our country was given to me by my attorneys,” the leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate said in a statement on his Truth Social platform that began with “WOW!”

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote.

He said the expected indictment is political, writing that he is “Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close,” Trump wrote, adding, “It is a very sad and dark period for our nation.”

The New York Times, citing sources it did not name, said Trump was expected to decline to appear before the grand jury.

If the former president is indicted, it would be the third indictment he faces.

He was indicted in New York City in April on charges that he improperly classified payments made during the 2016 presidential election.

In June, Trump was hit with federal charges following an investigation led by special prosecutor Jack Smith over allegations that he mishandled classified documents found during a raid last year at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The report of another indictment provoked reactions slamming the Biden administration and calling for Trump to pull out of the race for president.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called the news the former president could be indicted in relation to the Capitol incursion “absolute bulls***,” according to NBC News.

“Yeah, that’s my reaction. This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges,” she said, calling efforts to indict Trump a way to mask “Joe Biden’s crimes” and “Hunter Biden’s crimes.”

According to ABC News, letters such as the one Trump received are a notice to an individual that they could be indicted.

The outlet, citing sources it did not name, said the probe is focused on efforts to put forth alternative slates of electors amid Trump’s allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Smith was appointed as a special counsel in November 2022.

The Justice Department said that in addition to his classified document probe, Smith was charged with investigating “whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021,” according to a DOJ news release.

