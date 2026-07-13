Breaking: Trump Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran in Strait of Hormuz as Attacks Ramp Up

America’s blockade of Iranian ports has resumed, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

“The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,” Trump posted.

“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” Trump wrote.

BREAKING: Iran has directly dismissed Donald Trump’s latest proposal for the U.S. to take over the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that “the United States shall never be allowed to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz”, per Tasnim News. IRGC spokesperson said U.S.… — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) July 13, 2026

“The process and formation will begin immediately,“ he posted.

Trump’s announcement came after Iran opened fire on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Times of Israel.

Iran has insisted that it, and it alone, can decide whether ships may pass through the strait.

“This morning, two ships that were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz illegally were targeted and stopped by warning shots fired by the navy of the Revolutionary Guards,” Iranian TV reported.

IRGC representative Hossein Mohebi said the U.S. had “seriously endangered the security of the world’s oil and gas supply and must be held accountable.”

He said Iran “will continue to exercise sovereignty over and management of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian attacks have sparked U.S. reprisals.

U.S. Central Command noted on X that it debuted a new weapon in Sunday’s attacks.

Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea… pic.twitter.com/bOM2kmgRxz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026

“Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran,” the post said.

“Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations,” the post said.

“Last night’s strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping,” the post said.

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