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President Donald Trump said the blockade will only affect Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz.
Breaking
President Donald Trump said the blockade will only affect Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. (Filip Singer - pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran in Strait of Hormuz as Attacks Ramp Up

 By Jack Davis  July 13, 2026 at 10:28am
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America’s blockade of Iranian ports has resumed, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

“The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,” Trump posted.

“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” Trump wrote.

“The process and formation will begin immediately,“ he posted.

Trump’s announcement came after Iran opened fire on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Times of Israel.

Iran has insisted that it, and it alone, can decide whether ships may pass through the strait.

“This morning, two ships that were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz illegally were targeted and stopped by warning shots fired by the navy of the Revolutionary Guards,” Iranian TV reported.

IRGC representative Hossein Mohebi said the U.S. had “seriously endangered the security of the world’s oil and gas supply and must be held accountable.”

He said Iran “will continue to exercise sovereignty over and management of the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Iranian attacks have sparked U.S. reprisals.

U.S. Central Command noted on X that it debuted a new weapon in Sunday’s attacks.

“Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran,” the post said.

“Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations,” the post said.

“Last night’s strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping,” the post said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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