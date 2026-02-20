Share
BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Rips Supreme Court Tariff Ruling as a 'Disgrace' – He Has Plan B

 By Johnathan Jones  February 20, 2026 at 10:13am
President Donald Trump reacted Friday morning after the Supreme Court struck down his global tariffs in a 6-3 ruling.

Trump reportedly described the ruling as a “disgrace” and signaled he has a backup plan.

The court’s decision targeted tariffs that Trump has imposed this past year under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The majority ruled the law “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” according to the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch joined Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

Trump addressed the ruling during a White House breakfast with governors, according to a report after the ruling was made public.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump went after the court.

“News: President Trump commented on the Supreme Court ruling striking down his tariffs while inside the White House breakfast with governors this morning, calling it a ‘disgrace,’ I’m told,” she posted on X.

Collins concluded, “He told those gathered that he has a backup plan.”

The president did not immediately release a statement on the issue.

In his dissenting opinion, Kavanaugh appeared to signal there was a workaround to the ruling for Trump.

Citing “numerous avenues to impose tariffs, the associate justice wrote, “Although I firmly disagree with the Court’s holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a President’s ability to order tariffs going forward.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




