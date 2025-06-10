Breaking: Trump Restoring Confederate Generals' Names to Bases Biden Re-Named

One of the many pitches that President Donald Trump made during his successful 2024 presidential campaign was that he would try to undo the damage — both big and small –wrought by the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Big issues have included Trump’s tackling of Biden’s disastrous handling of immigration, and arguably worse, his stewardship of the economy.

Smaller — but no less important — issues that the Trump administration is tackling include the scourge of diversity, equity, and inclusion and the whitewashing of patriotism.

It’s that last issue that Trump notably broached Tuesday while speaking at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in a bit of “breaking news,” to use the president’s words.

You can watch the relevant clip below:

U.S. President Donald J. Trump announces while speaking to Soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, that the bases renamed under President Joe Biden will be renamed for Confederate Generals: Edmund Rucker, A.P. Hill, Robert E. Lee, and George Pickett. pic.twitter.com/00YBtvhnJM — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 10, 2025

“For a little breaking news, we are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Robert E. Lee,” Trump said, to a rousing ovation from the soldiers in attendance.

Gen. George Pickett, Gen. John Bell Hood, Gen. John B. Gordon, Col. Edmund Rucker, Gen. Leonidas Polk, Gen. Ambrose Powell Hill, and Gen. Robert E. Lee were all Confederate military officials whose names had been scrubbed from various U.S. camps and bases by the Biden administration in a bid to somehow erase the Confederacy.

And you know what? Good.

This is coming from a Hawaii-born, non-Southern apologist (you guys lost the war, get over it), but it’s never sat well with me that these Americans — an inarguable classification both before and after the war — had been scrubbed from history because modern history may not view them favorably.

It’s a disservice to history and their memories (and their legacies) to wantonly discard everything they had accomplished because they were on the “wrong” side of the Civil War.

The Confederacy — setting aside the slavery issue that most of these generals had no actual say in — was ultimately about fighting for independence, a cause that any red-blooded American should at least be able to understand, if not endorse.

“We won a lot of battles out of those forts,” Trump continued. “It’s no time to change. And I’m superstitious, you know? I like to keep it going, right?

“I’m very superstitious — we want to keep it going. So that’s a big story that we just announced that today to you for the first time.”

The president joked that he simply couldn’t wait until Saturday to formally unveil this news.

This move will certainly rankle the far-left fringes of the Democratic Party — which reminds me of something.

In a delicious bit of irony, it does need to be pointed out that the rebellious attitude of the Confederacy seems to have passed on to their Democratic descendants.

Disobeying presidential mandates and resisting federal law? Sounds like a textbook description of a Democrat in 2025, if there ever was one.

You’d think they’d love Trump’s “breaking” announcement Tuesday.

You already know they’ll hate it — which means the president is doing the right thing.

