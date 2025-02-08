Breaking: Trump Revokes Joe Biden's Security Clearance, Literally Says 'You're Fired'

President Donald Trump has yanked away the security clearance given to former President Joe Biden.

Trump made the announcement Friday in a post on Truth Social.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump wrote.

Trump added that Biden has no one to thank but himself for establishing the precedent Trump is following.

“He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents,” Trump wrote.

NEW: In a Truth Social post, President Trump says, “There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings. He set this precedent… — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) February 7, 2025

Trump also believes Biden should not be trusted with information related to national security.

“The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security,” Trump wrote.

Is Trump’s decision on Biden’s security clearance fair? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1914 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

“JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

The Associated Press said Biden had no immediate comment on Trump’s actions.

Soon after taking office, Trump revoked the security clearances of multiple former members of the intelligence community who had claimed that material from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer was Russian disinformation.

The most recent decision with respect to Biden spawned some comic reactions on X.

Joe Biden looking for his security clearance after Trump swiped it pic.twitter.com/7dyhGd1dsa — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) February 7, 2025

Biden justified his 2021 action by saying Trump was not deserving of getting classified information.

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,” Biden said in February 2021, according to the Associated Press. “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

Biden said his issue with Trump was not limited to the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the United States Capitol, citing what he called Trump’s “erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection.”

If you see any democrats crying about President Trump revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances.. Show them this. Feb, 2021:

“There’s no need for him to have that intelligence briefing.. what value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all? Thanks… https://t.co/HECO9xhf2u pic.twitter.com/atYVSCumQd — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) February 7, 2025

California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, then a member of the House, agreed with Biden at the time.

“There’s no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing,” he said even before Trump left office. “I don’t think he can be trusted with it now, and in the future.”

