BREAKING: Trump Says U.S. Military Captured Oil Tanker Off Venezuelan Coast

The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon.

“As you probably know, we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump said.

He added, “Large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually.”

The president did not provide additional details on the vessel, its intended destination, or the operation.

He instead described the events as part of an “interesting day,” and hinted that more developments would soon be announced.

“Other things are happening,” Trump said.

Three officials confirmed the seizure to Reuters.

The wire service reported:

Three U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard. They did not name the tanker, which country’s flag it was flying, or exactly where the interdiction took place.

The U.S. military has increased its presence in the Caribbean for several months as the White House has been targeting narco-terrorists off the coast of Venezuela.

