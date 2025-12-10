Share
News
President Donald Trump said more details will be released later.
President Donald Trump said more details will be released later. (Pete Marovich / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Trump Says U.S. Military Captured Oil Tanker Off Venezuelan Coast

 By Johnathan Jones  December 10, 2025 at 1:56pm
Share

The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon.

“As you probably know, we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump said.

He added, “Large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually.”

The president did not provide additional details on the vessel, its intended destination, or the operation.

He instead described the events as part of an “interesting day,” and hinted that more developments would soon be announced.

“Other things are happening,” Trump said.

Three officials confirmed the seizure to Reuters.

The wire service reported:

Three U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard. They did not name the tanker, which country’s flag it was flying, or exactly where the interdiction took place.

The U.S. military has increased its presence in the Caribbean for several months as the White House has been targeting narco-terrorists off the coast of Venezuela.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Elon Musk Sets Newsom Straight on 'Trans Kids' After Governor's Office Attacks Musk's Family
DOJ Sues Four States for Violating Federal Election Law
BREAKING: Trump Says U.S. Military Captured Oil Tanker Off Venezuelan Coast
First-Graders Leap Into Action and Save Their Teacher from Choking in Virginia Classroom
Cops: Classmates Shot Disabled Missing 14-Year-Old, Burned Her Body After She Was Reported as Runaway
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation