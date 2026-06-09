Breaking: Trump Says US Will Respond After Iran Shoots Down Helicopter Over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will have to respond after Iran shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social account, Trump said America cannot let the attack go unanswered.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured,” he continued.

“Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must,… pic.twitter.com/RnitMvdd32 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 9, 2026

The helicopter was shot down Monday while patrolling waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

Both crew members survived.

According to CBS News and other outlets, the crew was rescued at sea by a drone in what officials described as the first operation of its kind.

A surface naval drone helped rescue two downed crew members from a US Army AH-64 Apache that crashed off the coast of Oman, according to US Central Command, the first time an unmanned vehicle was used in such an operation https://t.co/OTICOfXEjF — Bloomberg (@business) June 9, 2026

Both crew members were reported to be in stable condition.

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