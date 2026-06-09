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President Donald Trump said the United States "must, of necessity, respond" to Iran's shooting down a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
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President Donald Trump said the United States "must, of necessity, respond" to Iran's shooting down a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Says US Will Respond After Iran Shoots Down Helicopter Over Strait of Hormuz

 By Johnathan Jones  June 9, 2026 at 11:03am
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President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will have to respond after Iran shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social account, Trump said America cannot let the attack go unanswered.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured,” he continued.

“Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The helicopter was shot down Monday while patrolling waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

Both crew members survived.

According to CBS News and other outlets, the crew was rescued at sea by a drone in what officials described as the first operation of its kind.

Related:
Trump Provides Update After US Army Helicopter Goes Down Near Strait of Hormuz

Both crew members were reported to be in stable condition.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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