BREAKING: Trump Says Walz Has Agreed to Fully Cooperate with Feds Amid Crime Crackdown in Minnesota

President Donald Trump said Monday that Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to fully cooperate with federal authorities as part of a broader effort to bring down the temperature in the state.

Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social account saying Walz called him “with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota.”

He said the call was “a very good call,” and that he and the governor “seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

In his statement, Trump said he would have Tom Homan call Walz, and that federal authorities wanted “any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.”

Trump added that Walz “very respectfully understood that” and that he would speak with the governor again soon.

Trump also cited what he described as “tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have ‘touched’” in reducing crime, and said crime in Minnesota is “way down.”

He added that both he and Walz “want to make it better.”

The announcement comes amid weeks of tensions in Minneapolis over efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.

Federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation over the weekend.

That shooting was the second fatal shooting by federal agents in the city this month, following the death of Renee Good.

Before the call with Walz, Trump announced he was sending Homan to the city.

