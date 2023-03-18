Parler Share
News

Breaking: Trump Says He Will Be Arrested on Tuesday: 'Protest, Take Our Nation Back!'

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2023 at 7:43am
Parler Share

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he will face arrest Tuesday and called for protests in response.

NBC News on Friday reported that an indictment against Trump could come next week related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to NBC. News reports said the logistics and security for a Trump indictment were being worked out with law enforcement agencies.

Trump posted his call for action in two blazing all-caps posts on his Truth Social platform.

Trending:
Republican Statewide Official Launches New Hotline, And Katie Hobbs Is Going to Absolutely Hate It

“OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote.

“AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION.” Trump posted.

“MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE,” he wrote.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote, referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Do you think Trump will be arrested?

‘”PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump wrote.

Some reacted with horror.

The New York Times wrote that the post “carried unmistakable echoes of the incendiary messages he posted online in the weeks before the attack on the Capitol.”

In comments to MSNBC posted by Mediaite, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California said Trump “has conducted himself in a way that he does not deserve not to be arrested. He should be arrested. He should be indicted. And the charges that he’s being indicted on are minimal, as opposed to the charges that I believe he could have been indicted on.

“It’s almost like he’s attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested,” she said.

Related:
GOP Chances of Retaining House in '24 Grow Stronger as Dems in Swing Districts Not Seeking Re-Election

Other reactions flooded Twitter.

Daniels claimed in 2016 that she had an affair with Trump, a claim he has denied, according to the New York Post.

Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep the story private. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance law violations in connection with the payment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




After Trump Arrest Story Hits, McCarthy Issues Immediate Orders to Help Ex-POTUS
Heart-Stopping: Camera Catches Potential 'Jugging' as Nurse Runs for His Life
Man, 79, Arrested on Child Sex Crime Charge After Quick-Thinking Whataburger Workers Take Action
Smiling Man Charged With Homicide After He 'Intentionally Crashed' Into Walmart, According to Police
Sheriff's Office Issues Warning After Elderly Man Falls Victim to 'Bizarre' New Robbery Scheme
See more...

Conversation