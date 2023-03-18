Breaking: Trump Says He Will Be Arrested on Tuesday: 'Protest, Take Our Nation Back!'

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he will face arrest Tuesday and called for protests in response.

NBC News on Friday reported that an indictment against Trump could come next week related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to NBC. News reports said the logistics and security for a Trump indictment were being worked out with law enforcement agencies.

Trump posted his call for action in two blazing all-caps posts on his Truth Social platform.

“OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote.

“AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION.” Trump posted.

“MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE,” he wrote.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote, referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

‘”PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump wrote.

Some reacted with horror.

The New York Times wrote that the post “carried unmistakable echoes of the incendiary messages he posted online in the weeks before the attack on the Capitol.”

In comments to MSNBC posted by Mediaite, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California said Trump “has conducted himself in a way that he does not deserve not to be arrested. He should be arrested. He should be indicted. And the charges that he’s being indicted on are minimal, as opposed to the charges that I believe he could have been indicted on.

“It’s almost like he’s attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested,” she said.

Other reactions flooded Twitter.

They can silence me. They can steal from me. They can cancel me. They can hate me. They can arrest Trump. BUT what they can’t silence the love for Trump. Let’s take our nation back. Let’s protest. IN TRUMP WE TRUST pic.twitter.com/KaD92cmf2M — In Trump We Trust (@cryptto22) March 18, 2023

Notice how Trump’s ‘potential’ arrest is announced on a Friday. They want MAGA and all Patriots to REACT. Use your heads. Protest smart. On twitter, we need to keep digging into the Bidens & Dems. Shame and call them out! Memes and truth. It’s what we do best. — CJ4America (@GrammyC4Zone) March 18, 2023

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Daniels claimed in 2016 that she had an affair with Trump, a claim he has denied, according to the New York Post.

Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep the story private. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance law violations in connection with the payment.

