BREAKING: Trump Steps Into Iran Crisis With Direct Message to Protesters: 'Help is on the Way'

President Donald Trump signaled potential U.S. intervention in Iran on Tuesday with a forceful message posted to his Truth Social account.

In the post, Trump directly addressed protesters in Iran amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations and a reportedly brutal government crackdown.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote.

“They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”

Trump concluded the post with a stark promise, writing, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Widespread protests have erupted across Iran in recent days, with demonstrators opposing the country’s authoritarian regime and demanding political and social change.

Multiple reports appear to indicate the Iranian government has responded with violence, though exact figures for deaths or arrests are unclear.

The unrest has drawn international attention as images and accounts from inside Iran circulate online.

Trump’s message suggests the United States could take a more active role as the situation develops.

He has threatened Iran’s leadership repeatedly over the years and has previously authorized actions targeting the regime.

Last summer, he ordered the destruction of the country’s nuclear weapons program.

Trump has said he is considering a range of responses, from economic pressure to possible military action.

The message marks one of Trump’s most explicit public statements yet on the unfolding crisis in Iran.

