Breaking: Trump Strips Security Clearance of Entire Biden Family, Clinton, Kamala Harris

In a move announced late Friday night by the White House, President Donald Trump issued a memo that rescinded security clearance from numerous individuals, including the last three Democratic presidential nominees.

In addition to “Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family,” Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and a number of other Biden administration officials were on the list.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security advisor Jake Sullivan were on the list, as were numerous officials involved in Trump’s first impeachment trial (Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman) and in the House’s Jan. 6 committee (former Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois).

Two of the individuals who were involved in legal actions against the president — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James — were also on the list.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” the memo reads.

“Therefore, I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information,” the memo read.

“I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.”

“This action includes, but is not limited to, receipt of classified briefings, such as the President’s Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by any member of the Intelligence Community by virtue of the named individuals’ previous tenure in the Congress,” the memo continued.

The memo went on to state that if any individual on the list “received a security clearance by virtue of their employment with a private entity,” the government would inform that employer that their clearance has been revoked.

While former presidents and high-ranking officials from former administrations do not automatically receive security clearances after they have left office, it has been considered tradition to allow clearances.

However, in the wake of the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021, former President Joe Biden discontinued Trump’s access to classified information on his accession to the Oval Office. Biden cited Trump’s alleged “erratic behavior” during the incident, The New York Times reported.

Trump had announced in February that he intended to do the same with Biden, saying there was “no need” for Biden to continue receiving the briefings.

The move drew ire from mainstream media outlets — including the Times, which began its report on the memo Friday night by saying it was proof “President Trump’s revenge tour continues.”

“Since returning to office, Mr. Trump has used memos like the one he put out Friday to thwack at people who have tried to hold him accountable or who have otherwise crossed him,” the Times’ Shawn McCreesh wrote.

“The memos have been wide-ranging in scope. Earlier this week, he put out one that pulled security protections for Mr. Biden’s adult children, Ashley and Hunter.”

These protections were, too, a courtesy not dictated by policy — only the former president and their spouse are automatically given Secret Service protection after they leave office — and there were reports in the wake of the separation of Secret Service protection that Hunter’s children and their friends had been abusive toward agents.

Furthermore, the report stated that the Bidens had sought retribution against one of the agents, who had initiated legal proceedings due to his treatment.

In terms of this decision, however, the Times noted in February that, should Trump take it, “[a]s a practical matter, the decision will have little import.”

“Former presidents get episodic briefings partly as a courtesy, and partly because, in times of a more bipartisan spirit, sitting presidents sometimes call former occupants of the office for advice, or to ask about their experience in handling a delicate diplomatic negotiation,” the outlet noted.

“But there seems to be no chance of Mr. Trump ever calling his predecessor.”

However, it’s unclear what impact the move might have on former officials looking to gain employment in the private sector in sensitive positions.

