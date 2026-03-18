Breaking: Trump Suspends 100-Year-Old Law in Bid to Lower Oil Prices

President Donald Trump is issuing a temporary waiver of the Jones Act for two months in an effort to lower oil prices amid America’s ongoing conflict with Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the move on Wednesday.

“President Trump’s decision to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver is just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market as the U.S. military continues meeting the objectives of Operation Epic Fury,” she wrote on the social media site X.

Leavitt added, “This action will allow vital resources like oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal to flow freely to U.S. ports for sixty days, and the Administration remains committed to continuing to strengthen our critical supply chains.”

President Trump’s decision to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver is just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market as the U.S. military continues meeting the objectives of Operation Epic Fury. This action will allow vital resources like oil, natural… https://t.co/q6xu36exzy — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 18, 2026

The Jones Act forces America to only use U.S.-built and operated ships for transporting goods between American ports to support domestic shipping.

It is seen as a protectionist measure and has increased shipping costs for the United States.

Despite Trump, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, speaking out to calm energy markets when oil initially soared past $100 per barrel, the effect seems to have only been temporary, making the Jones Act waiver a foregone conclusion.

Waivers for the Jones Act can be granted in times of war, emergency, or natural disaster to ease the supply chain.

“Congress has also authorized waivers of the Jones Act in the interest of national defense,” according to the Library of Congress. “The domestic shipping restrictions were waived during World War I. They were waived again in preparation for World War II. In 1950, after the Korean War began, Congress enacted a provision allowing the executive branch to issue waivers ‘in the interest of national defense.'”

This executive authority is still in effect and has been broadly used in recent years.

In 1991 and 2011, waivers were granted in the interest of national defense to speed up oil shipments from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in response to the Persian Gulf War and a conflict in Libya, respectively.

The commander in chief already announced last week that he tapping the strategic reserve as part of a comprehensive approach to lowering energy prices.

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