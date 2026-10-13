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U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle arrives at the White House on Feb. 26, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle arrives at the White House on Feb. 26, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Tells Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign

 By Johnathan Jones  October 13, 2026 at 7:30am
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President Donald Trump has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece following allegations that she solicited money from a political donor to pay a personal credit card bill, the White House said Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed the news during her introductory news conference.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,” Zacharia said.

The decision to ask the former Fox News host to resign follows reports detailing allegations of improper conduct by Guilfoyle and an alleged pay-for-play relationship with a Republican donor.

Per multiple reports, Guilfoyle sought $100,000 from Republican donor Eric Deters to pay her American Express bill just days before her Senate confirmation hearing for the ambassadorship.

Do you think Kimberly Guilfoyle should resign?

In return, she allegedly vowed to offer him access to the White House, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

Guilfoyle’s team has denied wrongdoing.

Trump had confirmed Monday that terminating her was on the table.

Related:
Breaking: Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Forever Grateful' to Trump as She Resigns

“Well, we’re looking at it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’re not happy.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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