Breaking: Trump Tells Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign

President Donald Trump has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece following allegations that she solicited money from a political donor to pay a personal credit card bill, the White House said Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed the news during her introductory news conference.

BREAKING: The Trump administration has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign, according to new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia. https://t.co/Llq30K6LpV — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2026

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,” Zacharia said.

The decision to ask the former Fox News host to resign follows reports detailing allegations of improper conduct by Guilfoyle and an alleged pay-for-play relationship with a Republican donor.

Per multiple reports, Guilfoyle sought $100,000 from Republican donor Eric Deters to pay her American Express bill just days before her Senate confirmation hearing for the ambassadorship.

Do you think Kimberly Guilfoyle should resign? Yes, she should resign No, she should stay Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she should resign 94% (843 votes) No, she should stay 6% (51 votes)

In return, she allegedly vowed to offer him access to the White House, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

Guilfoyle’s team has denied wrongdoing.

Trump had confirmed Monday that terminating her was on the table.

Trump on looking into the firing of Kimberly Guilfoyle: “We’re not happy.” https://t.co/5fHThJjipq — CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2026

“Well, we’re looking at it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’re not happy.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.