BREAKING: Trump Threatens to Invoke the Insurrection Act if Minnesota Doesn't Start Complying with ICE

President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 on Thursday in response to violent and continued protests in Minnesota tied to federal immigration enforcement.

In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump warned that if the “corrupt politicians” do not curb attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, he would deploy the U.S. military to restore order.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote.

🚨NEW: President Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act if Minnesota doesn't get agitators under control ASAP pic.twitter.com/nXLVPSgC1U — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2026

The threat comes a week after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good on Jan. 7.

Federal officials and the administration say the shooting was in self-defense, a claim that all available evidence supports.

The officer who shot Good suffered internal bleeding, and video shows her gunning her vehicle at him, hitting him before the shot.

Leftists have taken to the streets every day since.

On Wednesday, another ICE officer shot a man in the leg in self-defense during an enforcement action in north Minneapolis after he was violently attacked.

State and city leaders have condemned the deployment of thousands of DHS and ICE agents to enforce immigration laws in the region.

Many of those same leaders are accused of looking the other way as immigrant communities reportedly defrauded taxpayers out of billions of dollars.

Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis in 2020 after the death of George Floyd and the violent riots that followed.

